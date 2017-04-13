Eau Claire's Patrick McLain Looking To Make Mark In MLS

Blaine, Minnesota (WQOW) -- It's year one in Major League Soccer for the Minnesota United Football Club, and while growing pains can be expected for a first-year MLS team, it's giving local soccer fans a chance to see the sport up close.



It's also giving an Eau Claire Memorial H.S. grad a chance to continue his professional soccer career. Patrick McLain, like a lot of young kids growing up in town, had a dream to play professionally.



"MLS, Europe....Europe's always been on the list too," says McLain, "probably started thinking that way the first time when I was about 17, I was really pushing for a Division I scholarship, and you know, at that point, if I put all the work that I can, every day that I can into being as good as I can be, then I'm pretty, I'm curious to see what happens."



After his high school career with the Old Abes, McLain moved on to play Division I college soccer at Cal Poly. Over the last six years, he's bounced between the United Soccer League and Major League Soccer. He's played in three games at the MLS level, including one last season with the Chicago Fire.



"I knew about him from, he was in Chivas, in LA, back in the days," says United goalkeeper coach Marius Rovde, "and when they folded he came with me preseason with the Vancouver Whitecaps, and worked really hard, and he did something with it, I told him go play USL and play 30 games, so because he needed games, and he did everything that I asked him for and I think he was goalkeeper of the year that year."



It's taken a lot of hard work for Patrick McLain to get to this level, but now that he's here, he's also finding he needs a whole lot of patience.

"It's tough breaking in," McLain says, "but you know, I'm confident with the way I've been playing every day, and I think that hopefully, they hopefully take a chance and see what I can do soon."

"He has great posture and he looks like a goalkeeper," Rovde says, "good feet, decent shot stopper, just a hard worker, good all-around goalkeeper, I don't think he has any special weaknesses, his weakness is he hasn't played enough MLS games."

"There's one goalie on the field at a time, and that's how it is," says McLain, "and you know, the other two guys are a little bit older than me, and have a little bit longer resumes, so it's an uphill battle but I think, like I said, I'm confident in how I'm playing."



Minnesota United FC has 28 regular season matches left, so McLain hopes to see some action in goal.