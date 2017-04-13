U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin addresses Wisconsin dairy market concerns, Canada says it is not to blame

Elk Mound (WQOW) - More than a week after Grassland Dairy told almost 75 dairy farms it did not have a market for their milk, no processors have volunteer to take the extra supply, and they are still searching for solutions.

United States Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) met with farmers and industry leaders at Five Star Dairy in Elk Mound Thursday to talk about what government officials are doing to help.

Grassland said it ended milk contracts with Wisconsin dairy farmers after losing sales to Canada. Senator Baldwin said she saw this coming last fall, and called for a federal investigation into Canadian trade barriers in September. Baldwin said Canada is not following fair trade rules and has already cost Wisconsin's dairy industry tens of millions of dollars.

Baldwin said top officials in Agriculture and trade need to be direct with Canada, but there is a delay because the nation's new administration is still trying to put together its cabinet. Baldwin said she is waiting for a confirmation vote for Sonny Perdue, the nominated secretary of agriculture. Timing is tight because the farms who lost their contracts with Grassland have until May 1 to find a new market for their milk.

"We don't have a U.S. Trade representative in place yet," Baldwin said. "We don't have an ag secretary in place yet. I have expressed on behalf of the people I represent, the greatest urgency in this situation"

Baldwin said this has a ripple affect throughout the state. Marty Hallow, vice president of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin, said the decision to end milk contracts not only affects those farms, but also their milk haulers, feed salesmen veterinarians and more.

Even farmers that were not directly impacted by Grassland's decision expressed concerned Thursday. Some feared Grassland set a precedent and other milk processors will also start ending contracts when there is too much milk. Five Star Dairy said the current situation puts "spot milk" on the market, or milk sold at half price or less because of a surplus.

"This Canada thing isn't really a spot thing," Lee Jensen of Five Star Dairy said. "It is like cutting the strings. I think the general fear is it is going to hurt the basis of every dairy producer in Wisconsin."

Government officials are asking dairy processors in Wisconsin to take in a little extra milk for the 75 farms to extend the May 1 deadline until they can find a more permanent solution.



The Dairy Processors Association of Canada sent a letter in response to industry and government officials blaming poor Canadian trade practices for problems in Wisconsin's dairy industry. The association said neighboring states dumping milk in Wisconsin is a part of the dairy industry's problem. They said Canada also has an over-supply of milk, and they are not thrilled about the strength of the American dollar. The association recommended to be competitive in the Canadian market, the United States should adjust prices to reflect the domestic environment. The full letter is attached to this story.