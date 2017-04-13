Organizers prepare for Eau Claire Scrabble Bee

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Thursday marked National Scrabble Day, but Eau Claire is gearing up for the biggest game of Scrabble in the city next week, the Scrabble Bee.

The event is the largest fundraiser for Literacy Chippewa Valley. The group gives free adult education with help from volunteer tutors. They serve nearly 400 people each year, and half of those are in corrections facilities in Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. Literacy Chippewa Valley also offers a family literacy division that gives people child care with their education.

"It is an organization that has been here for 30 years, and the community has always been extremely supportive of it," said Elizabeth Hard, Literacy Chippewa Valley executive director. "We are really happy that we have this service here because for whatever reason, sometimes people need to have this service provided, adult education. I think it says a lot about our community that we have this opportunity available."

Last year's Scrabble Bee raised nearly $40,000 for the cause. It includes multiple rounds of scrabble with time limits, sponsor words and other competitive challenges. The evening includes free pizza and refreshments, raffles, a silent auction, cash bar and more. This year's event will be at the Lismore Hotel on Thursday, April 20. They currently have 41 teams registered, but hope to have 50 by next week. People can register online, or by calling Literacy Chippewa Valley at (715) 834-0222.

News 18 is a proud sponsor of the event, and Andrea Albers will serve as the celebrity emcee.