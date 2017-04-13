Jefferson Award winners honored at banquet

Every month, News 18 recognizes volunteers in our area through Jefferson Award for Public Service. Thursday, all of this year's past winners were honored at a special banquet.



The night was extra special for John Henningsen, who was selected to represent our region in Washington D.C. at the national Jefferson Award Ceremony this summer. We first introduced you to Henningsen last March, and told you about his work with the Rice Lake Free Clinic. He also finds other ways to volunteer his time, including delivering Meals on Wheels with his wife.



Our own Andrea Albers was the emcee of Thursday's sixth annual banquet. A big congratulations to all the volunteers who were honored.