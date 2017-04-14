WIAA & WIAC Officials host Recruitment Fair at UW-Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The WIAA has seen a downturn in the number of officials at high school games - now, local officials are trying to renew interest in the position.

A number of officials from the WIAC, WIAA, and National Association of Sports Officials held a Recruitment Fair on Eau Claire's campus. Guest speakers included WIAC Commissioner Gary Karner, WIAA Member Joan Gralla, WIAC Officiating Coordinator Tom Fielder, NASO Representative Ken Koester, and NFL Official Jon Lucivansky. The general message is that officiating can be just as rewarding as playing.

"We're trying to convey to the young people here that this is something that they can get into and not necessarily that they're going to get into the NFL someday or the NBA or Major League Baseball," says Karner, "but there's so much satisfaction you get out of being part of the game, contributing to the game and doing a good job as an official."

Recruitment fairs are being held across the state at several different WIAC schools.