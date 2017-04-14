Eau Claire Regis' Hannah Anderson signs with Viterbo

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another local athlete signs their letter of intent this afternoon.

Eau Claire Regis Senior Hannah Anderson will continue her basketball career at Viterbo University, but she says she's also excited about the academic prospects.

"I picked Viterbo because they have a really good nursing program first of all, so that was a really good fit cause that's what I'm looking for," Anderson explains, "I just felt very comfortable with the coach and the girls on the team. It's definitely going to be alot harder next year, but I'm up to the challenge and I'm just excited to be able to grow as a person by balancing the two."

Anderson was the Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year last season and selected to the WBCA Division 4 All-State Team.