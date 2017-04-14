Eau Claire police: Thief steals money from Dollar Tree employee

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have released more information about an incident on Eau Claire's west side yesterday.

Eau Claire police told News 18 officers responded to The Dollar Tree, located at 2836 North Clairemont Avenue, shortly after 9:45 a.m. on Thursday night. They said an employee was closing up the store for the night when they were confronted by the thief.

A spokesperson with the Eau Claire Police Department told News 18 police are not certain if the money that was taken belongs to Dollar Tree or the employee.

Police said they are not releasing additional information at this time, including a description of the thief or gender. They said the case is still under investigation, and detectives are working on the case. Police said one of the aspects of the investigation is determining whether or not a weapon was involved.

Posted on April 14, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An alleged armed robbery was to blame for heavy police presence on Eau Claire's west side Thursday night.

Eau Claire police were at the Dollar Tree on North Clairemont Avenue, which is in the same building as the Dunkin' Donuts.

Police were unable to comment on the specific details of the incident. However, they did tell a News 18 reporter that they believe it was an armed robbery. They did not confirm what type of weapon the suspect had.

Police were searching the surrounding area for the suspect. However, they did not comment what he or she looked like. Our reporter was told the department will release more information later Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 18 for the latest.