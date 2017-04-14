Police respond to alleged armed robbery on Eau Claire's west side

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An alleged armed robbery was to blame for heavy police presence on Eau Claire's west side Thursday night.

Eau Claire police were at the Dollar Tree on North Clairemont Avenue, which is in the same building as the Dunkin' Donuts.

Police were unable to comment on the specific details of the incident. However, they did tell a News 18 reporter that they believe it was an armed robbery. They did not confirm what type of weapon the suspect had.

Police were searching the surrounding area for the suspect. However, they did not comment what he or she looked like. Our reporter was told the department will release more information later Friday morning.

