Easter Egg Hunt at WI Governor's Mansion canceled due to manhunt

Madison (WKOW) -- The Governor's Office has confirmed the egg hunt was canceled due to the manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski.

According to a statement from Gov. Scott Walker and first lady Tonette Walker, they are "sad to miss one of our favorite events."

The hunt was scheduled for Saturday.

