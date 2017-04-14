WI Agriculture Secretary seeking solutions for dairy dilemma

Central Wis. (WAOW) -- As dairy farmers in the state fear for their business, Wisconsin agriculture officials are brainstorming solutions.

"It's a challenge, it's a huge challenge," said Ben Brancel, Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. "It's the first time the state of Wisconsin has found itself with too much milk."

Come may first, dozens of dairy farmers may be out of a source of income. Last week, Grassland Dairy told at least 75 farmers they could no longer accept their products, citing a shift in Canada's trade policy restricting American dairy exports.

Now, Wisconsin politicians on both sides of the aisle are accusing Canada of violating free trade agreements.

"The best answer is just to get Canada to back off on the restrictive trade practices," said Gov. Scott Walker. "They're in direct violation, we think, of trade policy, and so we'd like them to be forced to fair trade going forward."

"Making sure Canada lives up to its agreement under NAFTA," added Congressman Ron Kind (R-3). "To accept both dairy and poultry products from Wisconsin farmers, and they're clearly not doing that."

It's unclear what will happen, but Brancel knows something needs to.

"We're trying to find solutions," he said. "We're asking everybody to help us find ideas and approaches and things we can possibly be doing."

Meanwhile, the Dairy Processors Association of Canada said the United States is unfairly blaming the northern country for its dairy-industry woes.

A spokesperson said Canada is also dealing with an over-supply of milk.