Adopt-A-Pet: Pikachu

Meet our Pet of the Day: Pikachu!

Pikachu is a very friendly and loving 2-year-old male cat. As you can see, he's mostly black, but that shouldn't discourage you from adopting him. More often than not, black animals (cats especially) get passed over because of superstitions of being unlucky. Pikachu is already neutered, so you won't have to worry about that. He's just a great cat.

If you're interested in Pikachu, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.