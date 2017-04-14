4/14: 6th Annual Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown

Eau Claire (Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board) -- April is National Grilled Cheese Month, and to celebrate the Grilled Cheese Academy is kicking off it's 6th Annual Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown.

Entries to the competition have a chance to win grilled cheese prestige and a grand price of $15,000.

Plus, the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board is offering previous winning recipes to add to your grilled cheese repertoire. The classic white bread, cheese and butter version is always a good choice, but these winning recipes from last year's Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown are over the top-stuffed with unexpected ingredients, creative twists, and of course, award-winning Wisconsin Cheese.



Last year's Gold Award grilled cheese: The All American. This grilled cheese sandwich has an unexpected combo of apple pie and churro flavors. Both sugary and savory, the All-American unites Wisconsin aged cheddar and mascarpone, churro-battered challah bread and homemade apple pie filling.

The first runner up was The Bloody Mary Sandwich. Wisconsin cheesemakers craft more than 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese. This means you can add unique flavors and combinations to any grilled cheese sandwich. The possibilities are endless!



Do you have a killer grilled cheese creation your family and friends rave about? Enter The 2017 Grilled Cheese Recipe Showdown. Entries will battle it out for the ultimate grilled cheese crown and more than $28,000 in prizes. Find more information and how to enter ONLINE HERE.

You'll also find 150 delicious and unique grilled cheese recipes, including past showdown winners.