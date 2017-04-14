4/14: The Beer and Wine Tasting Gala at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center

Eau Claire (L.E. Phillips Senior Center) -- Thousands of baby-boomers are retiring each year, and the need for space to care for them is growing. So, a special event is coming up this weekend at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center.

The Beer and Wine Tasting Gala is a new event this year designed to help the Center raise funds for the future growth of the Center.

Wines from Infinity Beverage and beers from Lazy Monk Brewery will be featured. There will be music from Sue Orfield and her band; Two Rivers. There will also be hors d'oeuvres provided by Stella Blues, Gordy's County Market and Festival Foods. Plus, News 18's own Keith Edwards will emcee the event.

The event is on April 15 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the senior center on Bellinger Street in downtown Eau Claire. The price is $30 per person, with all the proceeds going to the center. This event is only for adults, 21 and older. You can get you ticket down at the L.E. Phillips Center or call 715-839-4909.