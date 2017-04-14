SHERIFF INTERVIEW: Manhunt suspect, Joseph Jakubowski, has been caught

Vernon Co. (WQOW) - More than a dozen law enforcement agencies were involved in capturing a Janesville man, who has been wanted by police since last week.

In a press release, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it received a credible tip Thursday night, shortly after 7 p.m., that 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski, was spotted in a remote location off of County Road U, located near the Vernon County and Richland County line, south of Viola.

Deputy sheriffs said a perimeter was established and maintained throughout the night by multiple law enforcement agencies. Our Madison affiliate, WKOW, said authorities were told Jakubowski had been camping in the remote area of a farmer's property and refused to leave when asked.

Authorities said the Federal Bureau of Investigation took Jakubowski into custody without incident around 6 a.m. Friday. They said firearms were located in the area where Jakubowski was arrested. He was transported to the Rock County Jail in Janesville.

Assisting the Vernon and Richland county sheriff's offices in the search for Jakubowski included:

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office

Rock County Sheriff’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Wisconsin State Patrol

Readstown Police Department

La Farge Police Department

Richland Center Police Department

Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation

West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group

Middleton Fire Department (UAV air support)

Readstown EMS

Kickapoo Rescue Squad

Vernon County Emergency Management

According to authorities in Vernon, Richland and Rock Counties, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report of someone suspicious on a farmer's property on Estes Road near Readstown at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The person matched Jakubowski's description. He had been camping there and refused to leave when asked.

Investigators familiar with the manhunt investigation and tactical officers were sent to the area. Tactical officers set up a perimeter, approached the person at 5:50 a.m. Friday, determined he was Joseph Jakubowski and took him into custody without incident.

Jakubowski is being taken to Rock County for questioning and charges.

Jakubowski is the 32-year-old man who has been at the center of a manhunt since he allegedly burglarized a gun store in Janesville, made threats and wrote a manifesto to President Trump last week.

