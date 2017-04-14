UPDATE: Joseph Jakubowski to remain jailed in Rock County on federal charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- An initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison Friday for Joseph Jakubowski has determined he'll remain in federal custody. He has returned to the Rock County jail to await further court action.

At very brief hearing before presiding judge Stephen L. Crocker, acting U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Anderson presented the sealed indictment against the 32-year-old defendant. However, the charges are only for the complaints of reportedly stealing firearms and silencers from Armageddon Supplies, a federally-licensed firearm dealer, in Janesville April 4th.

They will be formally presented in private at a grand jury hearing on April 19th in federal court in Madison. Anderson tells Channel 27 News that because the investigation is on-going, it's possible that other charges may also be brought against Jakubowski at that time.

Public Defender Joe Bugni is representing the defendant, who was led into district court about 3:30 Friday afternoon with shackles on his feet, but not on his wrists. Bugni asked the court to set an arraignment date for April 25th on other possible state charges against Jakubowski, pending the outcome of the grand jury's findings next week. He told the judge he had been able to meet briefly with his client before Friday's hearing and that Jakubowski understands the possible charges against him.

Because he'll remain in federal custody, the U.S. government will initially bear the brunt of the expense of holding him.

Acting U.S. Attorney Anderson says other than the federal complaint, it'll be up to state officials as to what other charges will be formally brought against Jakubowski. On the federal gun charges, he faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

The charge against him is the result of an investigation by local, state and federal authorities that began two days after he reportedly burglarized the business on U.S. Highway 14. Jakubowski is also believed to have threatened to blow up area schools and allegedly sent an anti-government manifesto to the White House.

In the affidavit presented in court today, a line item says officials interviewed Jakubowski's sister, with whom he had been staying, after officers searched a trash bag that the sister had placed on her curb. In it was a note that contained an "apology" to Armageddon Supplies. The author of the note stated, "I would have purchased the items," but couldn't because of a felony conviction.

Wisconsin Court records show Jakubowski previously was convicted of disarming a police officer, a class H felony offense.

Vernon Co. (WQOW) - More than a dozen law enforcement agencies were involved in capturing a Janesville man, who has been wanted by police since last week.

In a press release, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it received a credible tip Thursday night, shortly after 7 p.m., that 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski, was spotted in a remote location off of County Road U, located near the Vernon County and Richland County line, south of Viola.

Deputy sheriffs said a perimeter was established and maintained throughout the night by multiple law enforcement agencies. Our Madison affiliate, WKOW, said authorities were told Jakubowski had been camping in the remote area of a farmer's property and refused to leave when asked.

Authorities said the Federal Bureau of Investigation took Jakubowski into custody without incident around 6 a.m. Friday. They said firearms were located in the area where Jakubowski was arrested. He was transported to the Rock County Jail in Janesville.

Assisting the Vernon and Richland county sheriff's offices in the search for Jakubowski included:

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office

Rock County Sheriff’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Wisconsin State Patrol

Readstown Police Department

La Farge Police Department

Richland Center Police Department

Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation

West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group

Middleton Fire Department (UAV air support)

Readstown EMS

Kickapoo Rescue Squad

Vernon County Emergency Management

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The fugitive wanted in a national manhunt, Joseph Jakubowski, has been caught.

According to authorities in Vernon, Richland and Rock Counties, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report of someone suspicious on a farmer's property on Estes Road near Readstown at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The person matched Jakubowski's description. He had been camping there and refused to leave when asked.

Investigators familiar with the manhunt investigation and tactical officers were sent to the area. Tactical officers set up a perimeter, approached the person at 5:50 a.m. Friday, determined he was Joseph Jakubowski and took him into custody without incident.

Jakubowski is being taken to Rock County for questioning and charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with WQOW News 18 on air and online for the latest.

