UPDATE: Easter Egg Hunt at Governor's Mansion WILL happen Saturday

UPDATE (WKOW) --- The Governor's Office confirms the egg hunt will now go on as scheduled.

If you were pre-registered, you are welcome to attend Saturday as originally scheduled.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Governor's Office now confirms the egg hunt was canceled due to the manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski.

According to a statement from Gov. Scott Walker and first lady Tonette Walker, they are "sad to miss one of our favorite events."

The hunt was scheduled for Saturday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Office of Governor Scott Walker confirms to 27 News that it has canceled for security reasons the Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for this weekend at the Governor's Mansion.

Officials have not said whether the cancelation is connected with the ongoing manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski, a man who authorities say is armed and dangerous and who has made threats against political figures.

A message left seeking more details from officials in the Governor's Office has not yet been returned.