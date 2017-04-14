LIST: Easter Events in the Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Here is a list of Easter events taking place across the Chippewa Valley this weekend.

SATURDAY

8th Annual Chippewa Valley Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Carson Park Pine Pavilion, Eau Claire, WI

FREE

8th Annual Grand Avenue Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Grand Avenue, Eau Claire, WI

FREE – Kids birth through 12 years old can hunt for eggs, take pictures with the Easter bunny. There will be a golden egg and silver egg gift basket for two lucky children.

Annual Easter Community Dinner

Saturday, April 15 at 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Hope Gospel Mission House of Hope men's facility, 8 South Farwell Street, Eau Claire, WI

FREE – Dinner includes scalloped potatoes, green beans, apple compote, coleslaw, dinner rolls and cake. There will be live music at 4:45 p.m.

Lake Hallie Sportman's Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m.

2910 109th Street, Chippewa Falls, WI

FREE – All ages welcomed. There will be egg hunts for kids and adults, plus prizes. Children will receive free hotdogs, juice, chips and candy bags. Take pictures with the Easter bunny.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 15 at 12 p.m.

Marshall Park, across from Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls, WI

FREE – Community-wide Easter egg hunt at Marshall Park for children 12 years old or younger.There will be prizes, egg hunting, egg coloring.

SUNDAY

Action City – Easter Egg Hunt & Activities

Sunday, April 16 at 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Action City, 2402 Lorch Avenue, Eau Claire, WI

Admission is $3 per child and includes your choice of one Easter Egg Hunt time, themed activities and one bingo card