Eau Claire Pawn America to close

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local pawn store in Eau Claire is closing up shop.

On Thursday, News 18 spoke with the store manager of Pawn America in Eau Claire, who confirmed the store will be closing. News 18 asked when the store's last day will be and how many employees will be impacted, but he declined to comment.

The Minnesota-based Pawn America filed for bankruptcy in mid-April. Pawn America President and Founder Brad Rixmann said the move is a reorganization and not a complete shutdown of the company.

According to a Star Tribune report, Pawn America owes between $10 million and $50 million to fewer than 1,000 creditors.

Posted on April 14, 2017:

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota-based Pawn America has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the company's president said the move is a reorganization and not a shutdown.

The Burnsville company operates 23 pawnshops in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2pBdh3p ) the company owes between $10 million and $50 million to fewer than 1,000 creditors.

Pawn America President and founder Brad Rixmann in a message to employees said he plans to reorganize and emerge from bankruptcy stronger.

The retail chain doesn't yet have a restructuring plan in place, so it has no details on what stores might close or if any of the chain's 450 employees will be cut.