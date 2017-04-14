Minnesota-based Pawn America files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota-based Pawn America has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the company's president said the move is a reorganization and not a shutdown.
The Burnsville company operates 23 pawnshops in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2pBdh3p ) the company owes between $10 million and $50 million to fewer than 1,000 creditors.
Pawn America President and founder Brad Rixmann in a message to employees said he plans to reorganize and emerge from bankruptcy stronger.
The retail chain doesn't yet have a restructuring plan in place, so it has no details on what stores might close or if any of the chain's 450 employees will be cut.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.