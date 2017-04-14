Stepfather of manhunt suspect relieved over capture

Janesville (WKOW) - Captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski's stepfather says family members are relieved over Jakubowski's capture, and thankful no one was hurt.

"We just want to help Joe," Donald McLean of Janesville tells our sister station 27 News.

McLean says a niece informed him Friday morning his stepson was found and taken into custody in Vernon County.

"Just glad he was not hurt, no one was hurt," McLean says. Authorities say Jakubowski was camping on rural property before surrendering. McLean says Jakubowski and family members frequently camped when the 32 year old Jakubowski was younger, but not in Vernon County.

McLean says family members are prepared, if what authorities say was Jakubowski's mailing of an anti-government manifesto to President Trump, and the stealing of a cache of weapons result in his being imprisoned.

