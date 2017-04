MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society said around Easter, some people think about buying rabbits as gifts, but there are some things to think about before you do.

Marissa DeGroot, with the Dane County Humane Society said domestic rabbits tend to live eight to 10 years, so you have to be committed before you purchase one as a pet. She said rabbits need a nice space to move around, but it should be caged or blocked off.