Joseph Jakubowski to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Copy-Joseph Jakubowski to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal criminal complaint now charges Joseph Jakubowski with stealing firearms and silencers from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville on April 4.

Jeffrey Anderson, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced the unsealing of that complaint charging 32-year-old Jakubowski with stealing firearms from a federally licensed firearm dealer.

If convicted, Jakubowski faces a maximum of ten years in federal prison.  The charge against him is the result of an investigation by local, state and federal authorities. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.