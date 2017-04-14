Copy-Joseph Jakubowski to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal criminal complaint now charges Joseph Jakubowski with stealing firearms and silencers from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville on April 4.

Jeffrey Anderson, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin announced the unsealing of that complaint charging 32-year-old Jakubowski with stealing firearms from a federally licensed firearm dealer.

If convicted, Jakubowski faces a maximum of ten years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by local, state and federal authorities.