Titanic hit iceberg 105 years ago today

(CNN) - 105 years ago: The 'unsinkable' Titanic hit an iceberg and sunk shortly after midnight.

The tragedy on April 14, 1912 claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people. The ship was nearly 900 feet long and weighed over 46,000 tons.

At the time, the Titanic was the largest passenger ship afloat. The estimated cost of construction was $7.5 million, which is more than $400 million today.

The wreckage is located about 350 miles off the southeast coast of Newfoundland in the Atlantic.