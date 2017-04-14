TRAFFIC ALERT: Golf Road roundabout construction begins Monday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Come Monday, the Golf Road roundabout will once again be closed for construction.

A couple of years ago, work had to be done on the roundabout because the concrete surrounding it was cracking. That work was covered under warranty.

This time, crews are repairing the pedestrian crosswalks, specifically the ADA warning fields that let visually-impaired residents know they're about to enter traffic.

David Solberg, Eau Claire's city engineer, said the salt used on the roads during the winter deteriorates the concrete around the yellow panels. Solberg said nearly 10,000 cars pass through that intersection everyday, but city crews are asking drivers to avoid the area during construction.

"Most of the people that drive through that intersection know how to get around that area with some of the other routes,” Solberg said. “We just urge people to … use the detour routes, stay away from the area during construction and let our workers do the work safely that they need to do."

The intersection closure will result in a detour. Crews are asking you to use the following alternate routes:

Fairfax Street

Mitscher Avenue

Rudolph Road

East Hamilton Avenue

State Street

Lowes Creek Road

People living in the area told News 18 the constant construction is becoming a pain, but city officials don't expect this upcoming project to last more than a week if the weather cooperates. City officials said they're hoping for short-term construction and long term-results.