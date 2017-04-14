Easter celebrations begin with Good Friday services in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Sunday is Easter, which makes today the last Friday of Lent, or Good Friday.

It's the day Christians believe Jesus died on the cross before rising from the dead three days later on Easter Sunday.

People gathered at churches across the area, like Emmanuel Lutheran in Eau Claire for Good Friday services.

Though Easter celebrations continue throughout the weekend, Hope Gospel Mission will host its annual holiday dinner on Saturday.

Dudley Donaldson, the public relations coordinator for Hope Gospel Mission, said between Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, Easter is their biggest community meal of the year. They're expecting to feed more than 300 people.

"Many people will come because they just want to have a nice Easter meal that they might not otherwise have. And, others from the community just want to come to be a part of it all."

The free dinner runs from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday at the House of Hope, located on South Farwell Street. A list of Easter events this weekend can be found here.