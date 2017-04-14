Happy Feet Child Care Center evicted in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A child care center in Eau Claire abruptly closed Friday, and some parents said they were caught off guard. Happy Feet Child Care Center was evicted from its location near Hastings Way.

News 18 spoke with parents Friday who said, shortly before 10:00 p.m. Thursday, an email was sent by staff giving notice that, as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, Happy Feet Child Care Center was to be evicted. Some parents said they received a warning the week before that there was a chance an eviction could take place. Other parents and employees said the email was the first time hearing about it.

Court documents show a legal battle had broken out about a year ago between the woman who established Happy Feet Child Care Center and the corporation that has been responsible for running it. Some parents said that is when they decided to seek childcare elsewhere, a few of whom are still on waiting lists.

News 18 tried speaking with current business operators Friday, but was asked to leave the property. A reporter did speak on the phone with someone affiliated with the corporation responsible for running the daycare who said the eviction happened because of unpaid rent.

News 18 also reached out to the owner of the building and the attorney who represents the company several times Friday but did not hear back.