Bucks Prepare for Playoff Series with Raptors

Milwaukee (WQOW) -- The NBA Playoffs kick off tomorrow afternoon, and the Milwaukee Bucks will make its second playoff appearance in the last three years.

It's been 16 years since the last time the bucks won a playoff series - 2 years ago they fell to Chicago in 6 games. This year, Milwaukee's first round opponent is Toronto and they will be on the road for Game 1. The Bucks lost 3 of the 4 games they played with the Raptors during the regular season, and with the added intensity of playing in a raucous Air Canada Center, Milwaukee knows they have to be ready.

"They really get behind their team and we've talked about it," says Head Coach Jason Kidd, "We've talked about the noise and the communication that everybody has to be on the same page."



"Just got to be physical with those guys," explains Guard Malcolm Brogdon, "Match their physicality but also bring the fight to them. If they're the aggressor, they're going to win the game, we've got to be the aggressor, we've got to be aggressive, we've got to go out and make them work on the defensive end."

Veteran Guard Jason Terry just wants the team to focus on one game at a time, "You hate to say it, it sounds cliche, but it's one game at a time, it really goes down to possessions and not taking anything for granted. I mean every loose ball, every free throw, every shot you take you have to be that locked in, and that focused to win a game in a playoff series."

Tipoff for Game 1 is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.