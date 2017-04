Des Moines, IOWA (WQOW) -- Former Eau Claire Regis standout Billy Wampler knows who he's playing for this upcoming season.

After announcing his intent to transfer in March, Wampler announced this afternoon via twitter that he will transfer to Division 1 Wright State University. Wampler started 16 of 31 games as a Sophomore at Drake, averaging 9.6 points/game and 2.5 rebounds/game.