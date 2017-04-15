Thousands collect Easter eggs at Carson Park

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Much like Santa has to battle through the snow, the Easter Bunny had to throw on the rain boots to deliver eggs to kids in Eau Claire Saturday.



The wet weather didn't dampen the moods of the families that showed up to get their Easter weekend started out right with an egg hunt.



More than 1,000 people from newborns to grandparents filled Carson Park hoping to fill their Easter baskets.



Participants also got the chance to meet Eau Claire police officers and get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.



"You know, I think the expression it takes a community to raise a child really holds true, and looking around here at all these kids running around, I see people feel safe here," said organizer Hannah Walsh. "There's jackets left around, there's people helping out with other people's kids and it's just fun to see. You know, we don't all know each other, and it is a big town, but this is the kind of event that make it feel like a big small town."



Once kids found their eggs, more than 1,000 bags of candy were given away to the lucky hunters.