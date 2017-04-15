Hope Gospel Mission hosts Saturday Easter dinner

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Preparations began late Saturday morning to provide more than 300 people with a free meal of ham, scalloped potatoes and other sides.



Staff at Hope Gospel Mission told News 18 that it is a wonderful opportunity for anyone in the community looking to spend time with others this holiday weekend, regardless of financial status or family size.



"We're really looking forward to meeting the people who come, turn out for the meal, and to be able to serve them," said Dudley Donaldson. "To enjoy the time together as staff, as volunteers, working together and just having a good time with those who come to eat."



The meal is Saturday April 15, from 5-7 p.m. at Hope Gospel Mission on South Farwell street.