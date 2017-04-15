Spooner man arrested for his 7th OWI

Washburn Co. (WQOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man from Spooner Friday night for his seventh OWI.



According to the press release, troopers tried to stop 45-year-old Brien Drain for speeding on highway 70 near Hurtle at about 9:30 p.m. They say Drain sped up and lead authorities into Washburn County.



They tried slowing him down with tire spikes and by ramming his vehicle with a squad car. Officials say Drain finally came to a stop after he hit a squad car. No on was hurt during the pursuit.



They say Drain wouldn't comply with officers' orders. He was eventually arrested and charged for driving while under the influence of an intoxicant, his seventh offense.



The State Patrol says Drain was also charged with operating after suspension and knowingly fleeing an officer. He's being held at the Washburn County Jail until his initial court appearance.