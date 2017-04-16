Easter celebrated at Eau Claire churches

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The sunny weather made it the perfect day for the people celebrating Easter in the Chippewa Valley.



More than 1,000 people attended Easter services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire Sunday.



The church's pastor, Peter Bredlau, said Sunday is a day of celebration for all Christians, because Easter is the cornerstone of the faith.



He said it also gives believers an opportunity to examine their own lives, to determine if they're making sacrifices for what they believe in just as Jesus did by dying on the cross.



"It's who we are," Bredlau said. "It reminds us that hope always comes out of sorrow, life always comes out of death, and if we can hang on to those things, we can get through this life."



The pastor said although the Easter story has been told for thousands of years, it continues to have meaning for people as they apply the lessons to their own lives.