Car chase into St. Croix Co. leads to OWI arrest

Dunn County (WQOW) -- A Minnesota man was arrested for driving under the influence after he led authorities on a chase into St. Croix County.



According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, before Cody Johnson was arrested for his second OWI he was spotted driving the wrong way on I-94 early Sunday morning. They say the 24-year-old from Isle, Minnesota was headed West in the East bound lanes, but drove through the median to get back onto the right side of the highway.



Troopers tried to pull him over, but Johnson wouldn't stop. He continued into St. Croix County where Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Woodville and Baldwin Police Departments were waiting for him. They tried slowing him down with tire spikes, but that didn't work either.



That's when the St. Croix deputies conducted what they call a pursuit intervention technique. When Johnson's car finally stopped in the median, he ran off. He was taken into custody after another short chase and booked into the Dunn County Jail.



Johnson was arrested and charged with OWI, his second offense, as well as knowingly fleeing an officer and driving without a valid license. Authorities say no one was hurt in the pursuit.