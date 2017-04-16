President Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

President Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Kenosha (WKOW) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday will be making his first visit to Wisconsin since taking office. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel  reports he'll appear at the Kenosha headquarters of Snap-on Tools, Inc.

Rep. Tod Ohnstad (D-Kenosha), whose Wisconsin Assembly district includes the Snap-on facility, told the paper Snap-on employees have been notified of the planned presidential visit.

Ohnstad adds that he doesn't know why Trump is planning to visit Snap-on, which is in the Congressional district of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The president last visited the Badger State in mid-December  in West Allis as part of the "Thank You USA" tour.

Mr. Trump had planned to appear at Harley-Davidson Inc.'s factory in Menomonee Falls in February, but the trip was canceled at the last minute because of concerns over protests there.

