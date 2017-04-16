NEW INFORMATION: Driver dies from injuries nearly 3 weeks after - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

NEW INFORMATION: Driver dies from injuries nearly 3 weeks after Dunn Co. crash

Dunn County (WQOW) -- The Dunn County Sheriff's office shared an update Sunday, about a car vs. semi crash that happened in Menomonie last month.

They say the driver of the car, 47-year-old William Lang, died from injuries early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's office said they were notified by the Dunn County Medical Examiner's office at about 1:45 a.m. 

They said Lang failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by an on-coming semi on March 27th. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and survived for nearly three weeks before succumbing to his injuries. 

