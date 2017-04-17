Man dies after motorcycle versus livestock crash

Pierce Co. (Press Release) -- An Arkansaw, Wisconsin man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a stray cow Saturday night.

According to a release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, they were called to a motorcycle versus livestock crash with injury at 8:49 p.m. April 15. The department responded near the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk X in Rock Elm Township.

A 2005 Honda motorcycle, operated by David Alan Kelch, 56, appeared to be going south on Cty Tk S when his vehicle struck a cow that was in the roadway.

Elmwood EMS arrived on scene and attempted to transport Kelch from the scene, but Kelch died before reaching the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.