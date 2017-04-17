Manhunt underway for Cleveland murder suspect who posted video of killing on Facebook

Cleveland, Ohio (ABC News) -- Cleveland, Ohio, police are searching for a suspect who they say killed an elderly man and uploaded the video to Facebook.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m., police said. The suspect, identified by police as Steve Stephens, is described as 6-foot-1, 244 pounds and bald with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue and gray- or black-striped polo shirt and believed to be driving a white Ford Fusion, according to police.

Cleveland police issued a warrant for Stephens on a charge of aggravated murder.

The police said Stephens may already have left Ohio and asked residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on alert. Police in the city of Erie in Pennsylvania confirmed to ABC news early Monday that they had been notified of a ping detected from Stephens' cell phone on the east side of Erie County.

In the video, which has since been removed from Facebook, the elderly victim, later identified by police as Robert Godwin Sr., 74, can be seen raising his hands in an apparent attempt to ward off his attacker before he is shot once in the head. Police initially said the victim's last name was spelled Goodwin.

READ MORE HERE.