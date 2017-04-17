MUST SEE: Goat Yoga - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Goat Yoga

Posted:

(WQOW) -- Some of us have tried yoga, but probably not like this.

Yes, those are little goats your seeing "participating" in yoga. It's a unique experience offered by a farm in New Hampshire, bringing goats and "yogis" together in perfect harmony. It may be hard to tell who's enjoying it more, the people or the goats?

