MUST SEE: Goat Yoga

(WQOW) -- Some of us have tried yoga, but probably not like this.
Yes, those are little goats your seeing "participating" in yoga. It's a unique experience offered by a farm in New Hampshire, bringing goats and "yogis" together in perfect harmony. It may be hard to tell who's enjoying it more, the people or the goats?
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.