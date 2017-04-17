Adopt-A-Pet: Topanga

Meet our Pet of the Day: Topanga!
Topanga is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat, and she's got a nice mix of color. She is very unique because she is missing one of her back legs, but she can hop along just fine by herself. Topanga is a very talkative cat typically and she loves a lot of attention.
If you're interested in Topanga, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.