Adopt-A-Pet: Topanga

Meet our Pet of the Day: Topanga!

Topanga is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat, and she's got a nice mix of color. She is very unique because she is missing one of her back legs, but she can hop along just fine by herself. Topanga is a very talkative cat typically and she loves a lot of attention.

If you're interested in Topanga, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

