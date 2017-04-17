4/17: 3rd Annual SpringFest 5K & Fun Mile

Chippewa Falls (Boys & Girls Club of Chippewa Falls) -- SpringFest is coming up at the end of this month, and there are many events that are part of it working to support area organizations.
One event is the 3rd Annual SpringFest 5K & Fun Mile. The fun begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
The SpringFest race is a family event. The course loos through beautiful Irvine Park and finish at the Fairgrounds. A race clock will be present, but no individual times will be recorded.
The race is to benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Chippewa Falls and the Chippewa Area Mentor Program.
Note: All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley - Chippewa Falls Club and the Chippewa Area Mentor Program.
