4/17: 3rd Annual SpringFest 5K & Fun Mile

Chippewa Falls (Boys & Girls Club of Chippewa Falls) -- SpringFest is coming up at the end of this month, and there are many events that are part of it working to support area organizations.

One event is the 3rd Annual SpringFest 5K & Fun Mile. The fun begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

The SpringFest race is a family event. The course loos through beautiful Irvine Park and finish at the Fairgrounds. A race clock will be present, but no individual times will be recorded.

The race is to benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Chippewa Falls and the Chippewa Area Mentor Program.

Kids 13 & under are FREE and can purchase a T-shirt for only $6.00

Ages 14 & up include a T-shirt, a SpringFest Day Pass, and refreshments.

The first 150 participating children receive a Micon Movie pass and a Culvers custard coupon.

The 1st place male and female will receive a $100.00 gift card from Mason Shoes.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION:

Registration is now open.

The cost to participate for those ages 14 and old is $20.00 until April 17th and $25 from April 18th until the day of the event.

THERE IS NO REGISTRATION FEE FOR THOSE 13 & UNDER, but are still asked to register. Youth T-shirts are available to order for an additional $6.00

Participants may register in person at the Boys & Girls Club - Chippewa Falls, 21 East Grand Avenue or ONLINE

RACE PACKETS:

Race packets may be picked up on Friday, April 28 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Boys & Girls. Day of event packet pick up begins at 8 a.m. at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Note: All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley - Chippewa Falls Club and the Chippewa Area Mentor Program.

