Pierce County fire sends one firefighter to hospital

Pierce County (WQOW) - Ellsworth fire crews battled flames at an area business Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, the Ellsworth Fire Department responded to River City Metals, located at N3941 State Road 35, for a structure fire. Fire crews said heavy fire could be spotted coming from two, pole-shed type buildings that were built together.

Crews said the buildings were built for scrap type work. They said for the first time, crews initiated the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) in Pierce County for area emergency service agencies to assist on scene. Crews said a total of 100 firefighters and 13 tenders were present. State Highway 35 was closed for about two hours.

Fire officials said one firefighter was transported with injuries to an area hospital for injuries. They said he was treated and released.