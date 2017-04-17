Family reacts after crash kills beloved trooper - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Family reacts after crash kills beloved trooper

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -

As officials try to unravel how a state trooper died in a high-speed single vehicle crash, a relative is speaking out about the tragedy.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-90 around 4:30 in the morning. 

"What a shame for a great guy," said Trooper Borostwoski's uncle, Tom Philbert.

Philbert learned about the devastating news by turning on the TV.  He said the family is having a hard time processing the unthinkable situation.

"It's a sad day in Wisconsin and it really is," Philbert said. "To lose somebody of that caliber, a humanitarian." he added.

Philbert said besides being a civil servant, Trooper Borostowski served in the military and, most recently, the National Guard.  

