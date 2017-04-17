UK clear coffee that won't stain your teeth

(CNN) - Do you like coffee, but you hate what it stains your teeth? Well, a new brew may be your answer.

This is CLRCFF, and its British-based creators, said it's the first colorless coffee on the market.

According to the company, the coffee is made from arabica coffee beans and pure water, and produced by what it calls "methods which have been never used before".

However, it's unclear what those methods are, and a full ingredient list has not been released.

But, the company said the transparent coffee will do wonders for your teeth, as the dark color of other coffees tend to stain those pearly whites.

The coffee is available for purchase online, but it's not cheap. A two-pack costs about $7.50.