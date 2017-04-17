State Patrol remembers Trooper Borostowski

A state patrol squad car and wreath that reads "fallen hero" sits on the front lawn of the Wisconsin State Patrol Headquarters in Tomah, to show respect for Trooper Anthony Borostowski who died in a crash in Sauk County Tuesday.

The car that sits on the front lawn was assigned to Trooper Borostowski, he was driving another vehicle at the time of the fatal crash.

The Tomah post was Borostowski's home base after he left the National Guard and joined the state patrol in 2014.

He was stationed out of Juneau county, where he worked late hours, spending his first year on the "second shift" before moving onto the "third shift".

State Patrol trooper Sou Xiong worked the "second shift" in Tomah with Borostowski a year and a half ago.

He sums up Borostowski in three words, kind, considerate and dependable.

"When he was working, you wanted him out there with you because if you knew anything happened to you, another officer, or someone else, he'd be there to help you out," said Xiong, who recalled a time outside of work when Borostowski spent time to teach him about his medic kit. "He took apart my medic bag, and helped me organize it, he also told me other supplies I should get and other things I should include in my med bag, he was pretty passionate about it."

Borostowski was deployed three times as a combat medic while in the National Guard.

Xiong, who is now stationed in Madison, traveled back to Tomah to help Borostowski's family lay him to rest.

According to Xiong, Borostowski's funeral will be held on Monday in Sparta.

The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to send their honor guard to pay respects to their "fallen hero."