rue21 closing several stores in Wisconsin, Eau Claire not affect - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

rue21 closing several stores in Wisconsin, Eau Claire not affected

Posted:

Wisconsin (WQOW) - One of the largest fashion retailers in the U.S. is closing its stores.

According to a Facebook post, rue21 stated it is "closing some of its stores", citing it was a "difficult but necessary decision"; it did not say why its stores are closing. According to its website, eight Wisconsin locations will be closing, including:

  • Germantown
  • Lake Geneva
  • Marinette
  • Milwaukee's location at Midtown Center
  • Pleasant Prairie
  • Plover
  • Waukesha
  • West Bend

The Eau Claire location at Oakwood Mall will not be affected. A full list of individual store closings can be found here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.