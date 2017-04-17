rue21 closing several stores in Wisconsin, Eau Claire not affected

Wisconsin (WQOW) - One of the largest fashion retailers in the U.S. is closing its stores.

According to a Facebook post, rue21 stated it is "closing some of its stores", citing it was a "difficult but necessary decision"; it did not say why its stores are closing. According to its website, eight Wisconsin locations will be closing, including:

Germantown

Lake Geneva

Marinette

Milwaukee's location at Midtown Center

Pleasant Prairie

Plover

Waukesha

West Bend

The Eau Claire location at Oakwood Mall will not be affected. A full list of individual store closings can be found here.