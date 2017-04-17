Area authorities led on high speed chase in Barron County

Barron County (WQOW) - Area law enforcement were involved in a high speed car chase early Monday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a Barron County sheriff's deputy tried to stop 26-year-old Amber Shanice Jasper, on Highway 8, near the Highway 53 exit ramp after failing to obey an officer, who had arrived earlier to investigate a car crash near the intersection.

According to a press release, the deputy tried to stop Jasper, but a chase ensued eastbound on Highway 8, which led on to County Highway SS through the Village of Cameron.

Authorities said Jasper's car was traveling more than 95 miles per hour into the City of Rice Lake. They said the deputy ended the pursuit.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said a short time later, the Rice Lake Police Department saw Jasper's car traveling south on County Highway SS toward Cameron.

Deputies said another pursuit was initiated southbound on County Highway SS south of Cameron. Authorities said Jasper lost control of her car and came to a stop in the ditch near the intersection of County Highway SS and 11th Avenue.

Police said Jasper was taken into custody for attempting to flee an officer and several other traffic violations. She is currently being held at the Barron County Jail pending formal charges.