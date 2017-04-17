Wisconsin students push for Hmong-American studies program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A group of Hmong-American undergraduates is pushing administrators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to hire more faculty who study the ethnic group and to launch a program through which students can earn a certificate in Hmong-American studies.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2omBnO8 ) reports that several students of Southeast Asian descent formed the Hmong-American Studies Committee. The group envisions a program focusing on "Hmong-Americans in America today" and seeks courses on culture, educational policy, history and social welfare.

The committee also wants the university to open a Hmong cultural center on campus, similar to a hub for black students that is opening this semester.

It'll be hard to make the students' idea a reality as state budget cuts have led some of the university's departments to slash jobs.