Wisconsin students push for Hmong-American studies program - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin students push for Hmong-American studies program

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A group of Hmong-American undergraduates is pushing administrators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to hire more faculty who study the ethnic group and to launch a program through which students can earn a certificate in Hmong-American studies.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2omBnO8 ) reports that several students of Southeast Asian descent formed the Hmong-American Studies Committee. The group envisions a program focusing on "Hmong-Americans in America today" and seeks courses on culture, educational policy, history and social welfare.

The committee also wants the university to open a Hmong cultural center on campus, similar to a hub for black students that is opening this semester.

It'll be hard to make the students' idea a reality as state budget cuts have led some of the university's departments to slash jobs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.