Walker signs into law bill banning required labor agreements

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that prohibits local governments from requiring contractors working on public projects to use collective bargaining agreements.

The governor signed the bill into law Monday at AmeriLux International, a De Pere manufacturer of building materials.

Republican supporters of the measure argue it gives non-union firms more opportunities to win public work. Democratic opponents say it is another attempt to limit the influence of unions in the state and diminish local control.

Few places in the state require the agreements. More than 20 other states have passed similar legislation.