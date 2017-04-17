FOUND: Police located missing man from Chippewa Falls group home

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department canceled the search for a Chippewa Falls man, who was reported missing from a group home on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, authorities said they have located 31-year-old Zachary Michael Garbisch. They have canceled the "Endangered Missing Person Alert".

News 18 spoke with a Chippewa Falls sergeant, who said a Chippewa County sheriff's deputy located Garbisch early Tuesday on Highway 178 north of Chippewa Falls. He said it appears Garbisch's SUV ran out of gas. Authorities said he was safe and returned back to the group home.

Authorities issued a missing person alert for 31-year-old Zachary Michael Garbisch, a resident from a group home in Chippewa Falls. They said Garbisch requested a home visit pass on Friday and staff was going to grant the request.

Before details could be gathered, authorities said Garbisch said he was going to get gas for his vehicle and never returned to the group home. Group home staff said they do not know Garbisch's intended destination and family has not heard from Garbisch. Group home staff said this behavior is unusual for him.

Officials said Garbisch's vehicle is a silver 2006 Ford Escape SUV, license plate: 137-YGZ. They said his vehicle was last seen driving in Cornell on April 16. They said Garbisch is a white male, 6'0", 215 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair.

Staff told authorities Garbisch has uncontrolled diabetes, and he may have his portable diabetes kit with him but does not have his mental health medications. Authorities said a similar incident occurred in 2015, and Garbisch was located in the State of Georgia.

If you see Garbisch or know of any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424.