Walker signs marijuana extract bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law a bill that legalizes possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

The governor signed the bill Monday in Burlington.

Parents of children who suffer from seizures have pushed for access to cannabidiol oil for years.

The bill makes possession of the oil legal with a doctor's certification, but it is still against the law to produce or sell the oil in the state.

The measure passed the Republican-controlled Legislature after a similar version stalled last session amid fears it would lead to full marijuana legalization.

The oil does not produce a high.

RELATED: Digging Deeper: Life on Pause: Barron family awaits CBD oil approval to help with daughter's epilepsy